'As quickly as possible': Norwood Lateral eastbound construction on schedule to be completed by end of month

NORWOOD, Ohio — It’s been nearly two months since construction began on the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral. The Ohio Department of Transportation said work is progressing on schedule.

ODOT Public Information Officer Kathleen Fuller said contractors agreed to complete the work in 80 days. With about 20 days remaining, crews are reaching the final steps. That means the lateral is still scheduled to open toward the end of the month, barring any major construction hiccups.

On Thursday, contractors began pouring 250 yards of concrete on the third and final bridge in the project. The upgrades — including new expansion joints, abutments, bearings and more — are the first major rehabilitation of the bridges in 20 years.

“We have some pretty major work that’s taking place,” Fuller said.

Highway inspector Russell Johnson said the bridges as they stood had major issues with drainage and showed signs of wear on the surface.

“We have to get this stuff done to go do anything else,” Johnson said.

Pouring concrete is a major project achievement. Once complete, it will start a chain reaction of other tasks to get the road open involving paving asphalt, installing new lighting, hanging new signs, painting new lines and a host of other tasks.

“We’re doing it as quickly as possible,” Johnson said. “We’re not trying to drag it out.”

Crews have had to battle the weather — it’s difficult to make significant progress during rain and severe weather. Nonetheless, teams are doing work six days a week.

“I know people drive this and it’s an inconvenience to everybody. But that’s not taken for granted,” he said.

ODOT said the complete closure was necessary for worker safety — the lanes are too narrow for traffic to pass through — but the work also can now proceed more quickly.

Following the re-opening of the eastbound lanes, the westbound lanes will close for the same repairs.

Off the lateral, council member Jeff Girton said traffic volume has been “better than we thought.”

Back in March, there were concerns that major arteries would be clogged with people trying to move around the closed state road.

“All of us are a little more annoyed, otherwise I don’t think it’s been bad,” he said. “ If we can be a little more patient with you, please be a little more patient with us.”

Girton said police have been issuing more citations for parking violations along Montgomery Road during rush hour. The city wants to keep those main thoroughfares empty during the heaviest times of traffic.

Local businesses are hoping that increased volume on the roads can equal increased sales.

“Maybe if traffic is getting bad for you, pull over and find a place like [restaurant] to come and just check us out for a second,” said Girton.