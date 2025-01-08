Are you driving with snow on top of your car? If so, you could be in trouble with the law

CINCINNATI — Driving around in the snow gives people enough anxiety. When you add in snow and ice flying off of other cars, it can make it even more difficult.

You've likely seen cars on the road with windows cleared just enough to be able to see while the rest of the vehicle is still covered in snow and ice. What you may not know is driving a car like that could be illegal.

Lt. Scott Kuntz with the Ohio State Highway Patrol says people must clear the snow off their cars.

"It can't be blocking the headlights, the taillights, the turn signals or the license plate," Lt. Kuntz said.

In Ohio, it's illegal to drive cars deemed "unsafe" by the state.

Kuntz said on his drive home Wednesday, he came across a car on the side of the highway with windows smashed. The woman driving the car says the windshield was smashed by ice falling off a semi-truck ahead of her.

Lt. Scott Kuntz Car windshield smashed by ice falling off a semi

It's not illegal to have snow on top of your car — until it falls onto the car behind you. If snow or ice falls off your car and damages another, you could be charged with a minor misdemeanor.

Kuntz said the fine ranges up to $170 in Hamilton County.

"If we witness it, we'll stop the vehicle and take enforcement," Kuntz said.

It's not just active law enforcement worried about this, it's former ones as well.

Lori Gardner worked for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office in the traffic unit for some time. Now, she spends her days as a driving instructor at Bick's in Bridgetown.

She knows just how dangerous cars with snow and ice on them can be.

"People think you don't have to worry about the roof of the car. Well, you don't have to worry about it but the guy behind you does," Gardner said.

The forecast shows more snow may be on the horizon later this week, so Gardner urges drivers to make sure their cars are clear — even if that takes a few extra minutes.

"Don't just clean off your little area here, clean off your entire car," said Gardner. "The hood of the car, the roof of the car, everything's got to be totally cleared off."