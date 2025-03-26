These streets will be closed on Reds Opening Day. Here is how to get around Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is gearing up to celebrate Reds Opening Day on Thursday. Festivities start with the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

The parade steps off at noon, but road closures for the celebration will start earlier in the morning.

The following streets will close beginning at 8 a.m.:



Race Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Elm Street – closed between Liberty Street and McMicken Street

between Liberty Street and McMicken Street Findlay Street – closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

between Central Parkway and Vine Street Elder Street – closed between Central Parkway and Vine Street

between Central Parkway and Vine Street Green Street – closed between Vine Street and Logan Street

between Vine Street and Logan Street Henry Street – closed between Race Street and Dunlap Street

between Race Street and Dunlap Street Dunlap Street – closed between Findlay Street and McMicken Street

between Findlay Street and McMicken Street Logan Street – closed between Liberty Street and Findlay Street

The parade route and cross streets will also close ahead of the parade, starting at 11:15 a.m.

Watch below for what to know about the parade route:

The parade route will begin at the intersection of Race Street and Liberty Street. It will then travel down Race Street to Fifth Street. Once at Fifth Street, it will head east to the demarcation area at Sentinel Street, where the route will end.

City of Cincinnati The route of the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade will start on Race Street and end at Sentinel Street.

The cross streets that will close in addition to the parade route will be:



Eighth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Seventh Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Sixth Street – closed between Elm Street and Vine Street

between Elm Street and Vine Street Vine Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Walnut Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Main Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Sycamore Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

between Fourth Street and Sixth Street Broadway Street – closed between Fourth Street and Sixth Street

The City of Cincinnati said in a press release that "access to downtown hotels within the parade route closures will be maintained."

Following the conclusion of the parade, people will have plenty of time to enjoy the Reds Opening Day festivities ahead of the Opening Day game at 4:10 p.m.

Anyone driving downtown for the game and celebrations can check out these routes:



I-75 South – Freeman Avenue exit to Mehring Way

Freeman Avenue exit to Mehring Way I-75 North – 5th Street exit, then right on Central Avenue

5th Street exit, then right on Central Avenue I-71 South – Reading Road exit to Eggleston Avenue

Reading Road exit to Eggleston Avenue I-471/Columbia Parkway – 3rd Street exit to the riverfront

The City of Cincinnati recommends drivers use parking facilities around the riverfront and downtown to walk to the game.

If driving to Opening Day celebrations or the game is too much of a headache, Cincinnati Metro Services is offering free bus rides during all of Opening Day. Metro will maintain service during the Findlay Market parade, but some downtown stops will be temporarily closed in the morning and afternoon. These stops include Government Square and other downtown locations. Streetcar service will begin after the parade ends.

Also happening on Opening Day will be the Reds Community Fund Block Party, which kicks off at 11 a.m. Thursday morning.

These streets will close at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening for the block party:



Freedom Way – closed between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way

between Rosa Parks Street and Joe Nuxhall Way Marian Spencer Way – closed between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained)

between Second Street and Ted Berry Way (local garage access maintained) Joe Nuxhall Way – closed south of Second Street (hotel and handicap drop-off maintained from Mehring)

The streets will reopen to traffic after the game.

