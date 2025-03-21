Where you can find new Reds gear cheaper than a hot dog at Great American Ball Park

CINCINNATI — There's nothing like Opening Day in Cincinnati, but tickets, concessions and Reds gear can be expensive.

Who has the money to spend $50 on a t-shirt? The good news is deals are happening this weekend and you can find Reds gear for less than it would cost you to get a hot dog at Great American Ball Park.

Plato’s Closet is hosting an Opening Day event this weekend, with all eight locations releasing Reds merchandise at low prices.

“We have plenty of options, we have a great selection this year,” said Lindsey Pangallo, General Manager of Plato’s Closet in Fields Ertel. “We have your t-shirts, starting as low as $4. We have your sweatshirts, they start at $8, we even have some jerseys that start at like $12 and go up from there.”

Reds fan Emily Leber was stocking up on new gear on Thursday ahead of the upcoming season.

“I feel like I never have anything to wear to the games, so I want to get something,” Leber said.

Pangallo said you can find significant savings during Plato's Closet Opening Day sale this weekend.

“(The price) is about a third of the difference,” she said. “I looked earlier, and we had this great sweatshirt I found still online, it was going for $50 and we had it for $15. We have a Johnny Bench jersey, super nice, and we only have $20 on it.”

If you prefer to shop online, check for discounts on MLB shop. The site offers 15% off for military and first responders. You can also save 10% on your order just by signing up for MLB shop’s emails.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com