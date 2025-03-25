How to watch the Reds at Great American Ball Park and at home for less this season

CINCINNATI — If you're heading out to Reds Opening Day or plan to head out to Great American Ball Park at any point this season, there are opportunities to get discounted tickets.

Reds fans Emily and Chris Thomas were stocking up on new Reds gear at the team store before Opening Day.

“We are very excited. We are pretty big baseball fans, I'm his number one fan, so baseball is a pretty big deal for us right now,” said Chris’ mother, Emily Thomas.

Like many fans, they already secured tickets to Reds games later this season.

"Right now, we have tickets to the Pete Rose game,” Emily said.

“And I have a field trip for school," Chris added.

If you want to save money on tickets, I looked at options for you.

Single-game tickets are as low as $8 online.

Family Discount Days

If you buy one full-price ticket, you can buy up to 3 more tickets at half-price.

Reds 3-2-1 Tuesday Nights

Remember Reds 3-2-1 nights? The Tuesday home games with $3 beer, $2 hot dogs, and $1 ice cream? Well, people loved it so much that this year, you can buy a package to go to every 3-2-1 night this season. The 3-2-1 pass will cost you $49.99 for every home Tuesday night game.

Business Specials

For all 12:40 pm weekday games, you can get a ticket to the game and $10 in concession credits starting at $25.

Senior Discounts

If you're over the age of 50, there are 13 games this season where you can get a senior discount and purchase tickets at half price.

Streaming the Reds

If you want to watch the Redlegs from home, there's a new option this season, and you don't even need to have cable.

You can purchase a package through FanDuel to watch all Reds games this season, both home and away.



Monthly Plan for $19.99 a month.

for $19.99 a month. Season Pass for a one-time discounted price of $105 for the year, starting March 20. It is $122 for the year if you wish to include Spring Training games.

for a one-time discounted price of $105 for the year, starting March 20. It is $122 for the year if you wish to include Spring Training games. Annual Pass for $189 a year, which includes 12 months of Reds games, plus Columbus Blue Jackets hockey games and Cleveland Cavaliers basketball games.

FanDuel is running a promotion. Right now, you can stream 30 days free with code "REDS30DAY."

Snoop Dogg Post-Game Concert

If you buy a ticket to the August 11th game against the Philadelphia Phillies, you can enjoy a free concert from Snoop Dogg after the game at Great American Ball Park.

It will likely sell out, so buy sooner rather than later so you don't waste your money.

