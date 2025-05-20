SB I-75 partially re-opened after semi-truck crash in Lockland, traffic still heavy

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Two southbound lanes are still closed on I-75 near the Lockland Split after a semi-truck crashed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says two of the highway's southbound lanes have re-opened, but traffic is still backed up past Glendale Milford Road.

Dispatch told us crews were at the scene of the crash and medics were dispatched.

Officials haven't released any information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

The semi-truck appeared to have gone off the side of the road, hitting a guard rail and a concrete wall.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed completely for roughly two hours after the crash happened.

75 south is closed at the Lockland split due to a crash. Please seek an alternate route and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates. pic.twitter.com/r32uuLMnDy — ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) May 20, 2025