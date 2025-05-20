Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

SB I-75 partially re-opened after semi-truck crash in Lockland, traffic still heavy

I-75 Lockland Split semi crash
WCPO | Marc Price
A semi-truck crashed on SB I-75 near the Lockland Split closing the highway.
I-75 Lockland Split semi crash
Posted
and last updated

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Two southbound lanes are still closed on I-75 near the Lockland Split after a semi-truck crashed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ODOT says two of the highway's southbound lanes have re-opened, but traffic is still backed up past Glendale Milford Road.

Dispatch told us crews were at the scene of the crash and medics were dispatched.

Officials haven't released any information on whether anyone was hurt in the crash.

The semi-truck appeared to have gone off the side of the road, hitting a guard rail and a concrete wall.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed completely for roughly two hours after the crash happened.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
President Trump says NKY Rep. Thomas Massie 'should be voted out of office' CPD searching for missing woman with cerebral palsy, depression Socks, underwear and cleaning supplies needed for Kentucky tornado victims

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.