Prepare for traffic headaches with Biden's visit Wednesday

President Joe Biden will visit the Cincinnati area Wednesday, and — as with any presidential visit — that likely will mean rolling road closures as he travels throughout the region that day.

Specifics about Biden's travel itinerary were not available early Tuesday afternoon, but a statement from Mount St. Joseph University confirmed that CNN will host a town hall with the president on its Delhi Township campus at 8 p.m.

Whether Air Force One lands at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport in Hebron, Kentucky, or at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati, the presidential motorcade may use multiple interstate highways as well as surface streets to get to Hamilton County's west side.

Potential routes between the airports and the university could include Interstates 71, 75, 275 and 471. If Biden lands in Northern Kentucky, his route could also include the already-traffic-challenged Brent Spence Bridge.

Ongoing maintenance on the bridge has traffic restricted to two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes, meaning persistent delays both during and outside rush hour.

Cincinnati police issued a statement Monday afternoon indicating that people in the region should watch for traffic updates between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. and that law enforcement would update road closures in real-time on Wednesday.

Also putting potential strain on Tri-State traffic Wednesday night: FC Cincinnati will host Atlanta United at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati's West End neighborhood. That match also starts at 8 p.m.