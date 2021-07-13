Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for CNN town hall

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden will make his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on July 21 for a CNN town hall, the network reported Tuesday afternoon.

The event, moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon, will air on CNN at 8 p.m. that day.

CNN expects it to focus on topics including COVID-19, which is making a minor resurgence in the United States due to vaccine hesitancy and the highly contagious Delta variant, and the economy.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only; the location had not been announced by Tuesday afternoon.