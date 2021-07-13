Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

Biden coming to Cincinnati next week for CNN town hall

items.[0].image.alt
Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting on reducing gun violence, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Monday, July 12, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Joe Biden
Posted at 12:39 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 12:40:19-04

CINCINNATI — President Joe Biden will make his first presidential visit to Cincinnati on July 21 for a CNN town hall, the network reported Tuesday afternoon.

The event, moderated by CNN anchor Don Lemon, will air on CNN at 8 p.m. that day.

CNN expects it to focus on topics including COVID-19, which is making a minor resurgence in the United States due to vaccine hesitancy and the highly contagious Delta variant, and the economy.

The audience for the event will be invitation-only; the location had not been announced by Tuesday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.