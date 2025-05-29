ODOT: Western Hills viaduct to close Saturday for scheduled inspections

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported the scheduled conclusion time of the closure.

Inspections on the Western Hills viaduct will lead to a day-long closure, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

In a press release, ODOT said that crews will shut down the lower deck of the viaduct in both directions on Saturday for inspection.

The work will focus on the bottom portion of the upper deck and cleaning off any loose concrete, according to ODOT.

In addition to the viaduct closure, the ramp from I-75 South to the lower deck using Harrison Avenue (Exit 2B) will also be closed.

The closures will take place from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Drivers can still use the upper deck while the lower deck is closed.

Traffic from I-75 South will be rerouted to the Western Avenue/Liberty Street exit (Exit 2A) and Winchell Avenue.

We asked if the inspection was prompted by safety concerns raised during Wednesday's city council meeting.

ODOT clarified that the inspection was scheduled before the meeting, although additional inspections of the parapet wall will be conducted on Thursday due to calls the department has received.

“We take every call and concern we get very seriously,” said Kathleen Fuller, spokesperson for ODOT. "But we don’t expect to find anything today, just to make sure it’s all safe for the portion ODOT maintains."

According to Fuller, while most of the viaduct is under city jurisdiction, ODOT is responsible for the ramps around the interchange, which are the focus of Thursday's inspection ahead of Saturday's closure.