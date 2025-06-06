ODOT: EB I-74 closed after crash

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All eastbound lanes of I-74 beyond the Rybolt Road and Harrison Avenue exit are currently blocked due to a crash in the area, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Traffic began to back up around 9 a.m. on Wednesday on the affected stretch of highway.

Officials have not provided many details about the crash, and it remains unclear when the roadway will reopen.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.