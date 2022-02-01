Multiple closures, injuries after U.S. 50 crash

CINCINNATI — A crash on U.S. 50 near Kilby Road has caused multiple injuries and closed multiple intersections.
According to Hamilton County dispatchers, the crash occurred at 4:44 a.m., and involved two vehicles. Emergency crews have requested a medical helicopter to the scene.
The following roadways and intersections have been closed:
- U.S. 50 at Kilby Road
- Kilby Road is blocked from Suspension Bridge Road to U.S. 50
- U.S. 50 at Lawrenceberg Road
- U.S. 50 at Hooven Road
Traffic has been detoured onto State Route 128 to I-74/I-275.
WCPO will continue to update this story.
