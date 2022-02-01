Multiple closures, injuries after U.S. 50 crash

CINCINNATI — A crash on U.S. 50 near Kilby Road has caused multiple injuries and closed multiple intersections.

According to Hamilton County dispatchers, the crash occurred at 4:44 a.m., and involved two vehicles. Emergency crews have requested a medical helicopter to the scene.

The following roadways and intersections have been closed:



U.S. 50 at Kilby Road

Kilby Road is blocked from Suspension Bridge Road to U.S. 50

U.S. 50 at Lawrenceberg Road

U.S. 50 at Hooven Road

Traffic has been detoured onto State Route 128 to I-74/I-275.

