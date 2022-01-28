Watch
MAP: Snow causing traffic issues in the Tri-State

Multiple crashes reported on I-275
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 28, 2022
CINCINNATI — Snow continues to fall in the Tri-State, making roads more dangerous for afternoon commutes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting around 10-minute delays for drivers on I-75 and I-71 in Greater Cincinnati. People traveling along I-275 could see up to 20-minute delays as several crashes have been reported between Springfield Pike and the I-75 interchange.

Check out the latest traffic maps below:

