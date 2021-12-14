Police: Suspect in Colerain Twp. triple shooting fired into party bus with more than 20 people

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 41-year-old man is in custody in connection to a triple shooting in Colerain Township Friday night.

In an affidavit, Colerain Police said Alex Kincaid of Cincinnati got into a physical altercation with two people in the parking lot of the Airy Pony Keg on Colerain Avenue after 8 p.m. Friday. Following the fight, police said Kincaid fired three rounds into the side of a party bus that had 20 to 25 people inside it. Three people were hit, none of whom involved in the altercation.

Colerain Police Chaplain Jim Love said the bus was traveling from a funeral. All three people were taken to the hospital, but there was no word on the severity of their injuries.

The shooting was captured on video surveillance, with Love saying Friday the shooting was a brazen act.

"Whether it's anger, a dispute, whatever it is in a public place like this...many times I don't think people consider the ripple effect that may have," Love said.

Kincaid was taken into custody Monday night and charged with three counts of felonious assault.

