I-275 Carroll Cropper Bridge lane closures: Here's why there's not more construction activity happening

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Drivers crossing the Carroll Cropper Bridge on I-275 westbound near Lawrenceburg have faced lane closures since December, causing significant traffic delays around rush hour.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says the lane closures are necessary to prevent further steel deterioration discovered during a December inspection.

KYTC said the bridge, under the current restrictions, is safe for travel.

Many of you have reached out to us asking why there doesn’t seem to be a ton of construction activity happening on the bridge?

Crews have done much of the work for the initial contract’s scope. When additional repairs were found to be necessary, that work was added to the original contract, KYTC said.

“It doesn't look like we're doing much until we get everything in for the next phase, which will be the big work,” Yeager said.

KYTC is now fixing not just one expansion joint that was having stress difficulties, but all four proactively.

"So that next year, the year after, we don't come back and do that. Our whole purpose is to try to get as much done before the Brent Spence [Bridge] comes offline," Yeager said.

While that’s more than a year or so away, Yeager said it’s likely the Boone County bridge will be carrying a higher volume of traffic.

Why isn't there more construction happening on this bridge?

Can KYTC reopen all the lanes until the next phase of construction begins?

No.

“The closure has got nothing to do with the amount of work that we're doing," Yeager said.

The closures are related to how much weight the bridge can safely handle while repairs are underway.

The easiest way to restrict weight on an interstate bridge, besides taking trucks off of it, would be to limit traffic to one lane instead of two.

“I certainly appreciate the patience of the people, and I know it's aggravating,” Yeager said. “The one thing we want to make sure is they know that the bridge is safe. We wouldn't let them drive in, even in the open lane, if we didn't believe that it was safe.”

When can drivers expect all lanes to re-open?

All repairs will likely be completed by late summer 2025, according to Bob Yeager, KYTC chief District 6 Engineer.

“We're working as quickly as we can to make sure we get it done and get it open properly,” Yeager said.

Maddy Schmidt/WCPO Be prepared to stop sign on the Carroll Cropper Bridge

What’s next in the process?

Contractors have identified what pieces are needed. Those items need to be ordered, manufactured, delivered and installed.

Why can’t repairs be expedited like the I-471 Big Mac Bridge Fire?

Unlike the recent I-471 Big Mac Bridge fire, the Carroll Cropper Bridge repairs were not designated as an emergency because one lane of travel remains open in both directions.

While emergency repairs are faster, the cost is significantly higher.

“You can pay a premium for getting things done, just like at your house, you got to call the electrician in the middle of the night,” Yeager said.

“We're doing this as best we can, the most efficient way, effective way and with as least disruption as we can by keeping the bridge open,” he said.