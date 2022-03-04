Rising gas prices in Cincinnati area impact small business owners

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati-area gas station raised their prices for the second time in just a few days, making life difficult for drivers in the Tri-State.

The owner of A-Town Car Service in Anderson Township, Bob Gebhart takes clients from the airport to all parts of the area. As gas prices continue to climb, though, Gebhart said it can cost him more than $60 a day to fill up his company's new GMC Yukon.

“People are starting to travel again and now we are faced with these high gas prices,” he said. "It’s crazy."

In an attempt to save money, Gebhart said he's been driving to Kentucky for gas. While AAA reports Ohio's average price is $3.62, Kentucky's average is $3.47.

“This morning at Costco over in Florence I spent $3.13 a gallon,” Gebhart said. “I try to go where it means saving 30 to 40 cents a gallon. Right now they are almost 50 cents a gallon cheaper.”

In Corryville, Erikka Gray said she's also feeling the pain at the pump. The co-owner of wellness space Pause Cincy said she has thought about raising prices for delivery.

“Every penny counts,” Gray said. “When the price at the pump goes up, that makes you very conscious of things, like do I need to raise the price of my items? Do I need to raise the price of my services for delivery?”

While she does not want to resort to increasing her prices, Gray said she fears the change could be on the horizon.

“I really want to hold off,” she said. “I know I’m not the only person that is being impacted by that, a lot of our customers and clients are too, so I’m really trying to hold off and see where this thing goes.”

Enrique Sanders, a AAA car care district director in Cincinnati, said there are a few things drivers can do to ensure their cars are not gas guzzlers during an already difficult time.

Sanders said some might be driving on low tire pressure after winter weather hit the Tri-State last month. Not only can low tire pressure impact steering and braking, it can also take a percentage off gas mileage. Drivers need to ensure their tire pressure is where it should be.

"I always recommend that you always go off the owner's manual or the door placard," Sanders said.

Switching newer model cars to Eco Mode can also help, along with other preventative maintenance. Sanders also noted people can save some cash with good driving habits.

"If you can reduce the amount of acceleration, and even when you're decelerating to kind of coast into that stop, it will help you as well," Sanders said.

Find the cheapest gas prices on the WCPO Gas Price Map.

