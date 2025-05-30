Full pavement repairs to shut down parts of intersection at Rookwood for 3 months

CINCINNATI — A major intersection at the Rookwood Commons and Pavilion will undergo repairs, leading to months of traffic closures in the area.

A viewer reached out to us when they saw a construction sign Thursday morning outside of the shopping center, so we reached out to the city to find out more.

The intersection of Madison Avenue, Edwards Avenue and Wasson Way will be undergoing "full-depth pavement repairs," according to Melissa McVay with the City of Cincinnati.

A fresh, new layer of asphalt will be laid around the shopping center, McVay said.

The northbound lanes will be closed for six weeks starting on June 9, and then the southbound lanes will be closed for six weeks after that.

Signs have already started to go up in the area, warning drivers to expect delays in the coming weeks.