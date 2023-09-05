Watch Now
Coroner's office called to crash on I-71 S near I-275 in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — An investigator with the Hamilton County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash on southbound I-71 near I-275 in Montgomery, the office said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the right southbound lane was blocked at I-275 due to a crash. The ramp to westbound I-275 is closed.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles were involved in the crash and how many people may have been injured.

Cameras show that traffic on southbound I-71 is backed up beyond Fields Ertel Road.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will update with more information when it is available.

