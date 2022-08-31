Watch Now
Colerain police shut down eastbound I-275 near I-74 for 'several hours' following crash

Ohio Department of Transportation
Posted at 4:34 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 16:34:59-04

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All eastbound lanes of I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road are shut down following a crash.

Colerain police said the area will be closed "for the next several hours" as officers investigate a crash. Police did not provide additional information on how many vehicles were involved nor any possible injuries.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

