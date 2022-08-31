Colerain police shut down eastbound I-275 near I-74 for 'several hours' following crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — All eastbound lanes of I-275 between I-74 and Blue Rock Road are shut down following a crash.

Colerain police said the area will be closed "for the next several hours" as officers investigate a crash. Police did not provide additional information on how many vehicles were involved nor any possible injuries.

Eastbound I-275 will be shut down from I-74 to Blue Rock Rd. for the next several hours for a police investigation. Please plan an alternative driving route. — Colerain Police (@ColerainPolice) August 31, 2022

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

