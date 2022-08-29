Mother of son killed in motorcycle crash calls for safer roads

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A grieving mother is calling for change after her teenage son died in a motorcycle crash.

The deadly collision happened August 17th at the intersection of Colerain Avenue near Harry Lee Lane.

Family members say 18-year-old Gary Humpert III was on his way back home while riding his motorcycle, when a truck pulled into the roadway. The two collided and Humpert was killed.

A memorial has been set up near the crash site.

“The feeling, the devastation, the change in our lives. It's just, it's unbearable,” Humpert’s mother Amanda Sturgeon said.

It’s been nearly 2 weeks since the crash happened and the pain continues for his family.

“He had a big heart,” she said. “He was loved by everybody. When my son walked into a room, he brightened that room up, he brought the joy. "

His mom says while she was on scene after the crash, she noticed how dark the area was.

“It just kind of clicked like ‘look how dark it is here. Amanda, your son couldn't see.’ He didn't see what was about to happen. So we need to put something there so no one else gets hurt too.”

She’s calling for more street lights and caution lights. She believes that could've saved her sons life.

There's been a number of crashes along the avenue.

Humpert was the second motorcyclist to die from a crash that same week along the avenue.

Back in 2019, Colerain police officer Dale Woods was struck by a pick up truck near the same area. He was responding to a crash and died 3 days later.

"How many memorials do we have to put there before they actually do something?” Sturgeon said. ”I don't want to see anybody go through what we're going through.”

The township tells WCPO they’re taking proactive measures to make improvements and lighting is included. However, the state department of transportation is in charge of making most of the changes.

Sturgeon says she’s determined to make change. “They just need to tell me what we need to do. And I'm gonna get the community together and we're gonna make this happen,” she said. “ I don’t want my son to have died in vain.”