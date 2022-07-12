Watch Now
2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 at Western Hills Viaduct

Rollover crash I-75
Provided by Cincinnati Police Department
Rollover crash I-75
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11 22:08:50-04

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in the median of I-75 at the Western Hills Viaduct.

Cincinnati police said the I-75 northbound ramp to Harrison Avenue will be shut down for several hours after a car crashed in the median. The Cincinnati Fire Department said the car was on its roof with two people trapped inside when first responders got the scene. The two people were extricated and taken to UC Medical Center.

Two southbound lanes of I-75 are closed as CPD's Traffic Unit conducts an investigation.

