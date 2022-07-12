2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 at Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI — Two people were hospitalized after a crash in the median of I-75 at the Western Hills Viaduct.

Cincinnati police said the I-75 northbound ramp to Harrison Avenue will be shut down for several hours after a car crashed in the median. The Cincinnati Fire Department said the car was on its roof with two people trapped inside when first responders got the scene. The two people were extricated and taken to UC Medical Center.

Two southbound lanes of I-75 are closed as CPD's Traffic Unit conducts an investigation.

