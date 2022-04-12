2 hospitalized after crash, I-71 South closed at MLK exit 'for the foreseeable future'

CINCINNATI — I-71 South is shut down at the Martin Luther King exit "for the foreseeable future" following a crash Monday night, Cincinnati police said.

Police responded to the 3.3 mile marker after 10 p.m. for reports of a serious crash. When they arrived, first responders said they found "multiple critical patients," including one person trapped in their vehicle. The Cincinnati Fire Department said the person was extricated and two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There was no word on how the crash started. WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

