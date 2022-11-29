Watch Now
Traffic

Actions

1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 in Boone County

I-75 fatal crash
Trimarc
I-75 fatal crash
Posted at 4:53 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 16:53:22-05

WALTON, Ky. — At least one person is dead following a crash on I-75 South just past the I-71/I-75 split, Boone County dispatchers said.

All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed as officials respond to the crash near the Mary Grubbs Highway exit. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. WCPO has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE
Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75, Cincinnati police say
Woman charged with murder in wrong-way crash that killed former Villa Madonna Academy teacher
Driver recounts 'nightmare' when car involved in I-75 shootout crashed into his vehicle

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.