1 dead, 2 taken to hospital after crash on I-75 in Boone County

WALTON, Ky. — At least one person is dead following a crash on I-75 South just past the I-71/I-75 split, Boone County dispatchers said.

All southbound lanes of I-75 are closed as officials respond to the crash near the Mary Grubbs Highway exit. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to the hospital.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place just after 4 p.m. Tuesday. WCPO has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

READ MORE

Pedestrian killed while crossing I-75, Cincinnati police say

Woman charged with murder in wrong-way crash that killed former Villa Madonna Academy teacher

Driver recounts 'nightmare' when car involved in I-75 shootout crashed into his vehicle