'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval to perform in Cincinnati with cover band

CINCINNATI — The man at the center of one of the biggest scandals in reality TV is coming to Cincinnati.

Tom Sandoval, a reality TV star who has spent the last decade on Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," is on tour with his band, The Most Extras.

The band, which performs covers of popular songs like "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" and "Take On Me," will be at Ludlow Garage Wednesday, May 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7:30 p.m. start time.

While he's been in the public eye since "Vanderpump Rules" first aired in 2013, Sandoval's name became even more well-known in March 2023 when he and his longtime partner — fellow "VPR" star Ariana Madix — split. Known as "#Scandoval," the two broke up after Madix learned Sandoval was having a months-long affair with one of her best friends, castmate Raquel Leviss.

The news broke while Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras were on tour. The band has continued to perform across the country, with performances scheduled through June. The latest season of "Vanderpump Rules" airs through June 7 with an episode entitled "#Scandoval" airing May 17.

In addition to Sandoval, the band includes guitarists Michael Aaron and Kevin Stiphen, drummer Josh Bader, bassist Randon Davitt, vocalist Maddi Frasier, saxophonist Colin Deas, trumpeter Macrae Eckelberry with Max Bergmanis on keys.

General admission tickets for Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras are $30. To find more information, click here.

