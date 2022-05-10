Kentucky Gives Day: Nonprofits ask for help

COVINGTON, Ky. — Tuesday is Kentucky's tenth annual Kentucky Gives Day.

The 258 nonprofits taking part this year are helping support various community needs, including children, the arts, the environment and more. Several local organizations are taking part, including the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky.

The event has raised millions of dollars through donations over the past nine years. Just last year, the event raised more than $721,000.

“Let's remember that this is not going to solve it for everybody,” Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky Executive Director Kim Webb said.

The shelter just moved into a new space a few months ago, increasing capacity from 24 beds to 68 beds. Despite this, Webb said the shelter is still filling up and turning people away.

“The need is still greater than what our capacity is," Webb said.

The shelter offers a range of other programs and services beyond bed spaces. According to Webb, money raised through Kentucky Gives Day will help fund those operating costs.

One of those programs is part of the shelter’s daytime navigation engagement center space. The space allows community partners to come in and meet with guests inside the shelter, providing assistance with things like finding a job or getting a form of identification.

“We have a workforce that really wants to work,” she said. “And often, the first barrier that they face is the ability to get an ID.”

Another program that will be supported through the donations is the shelter’s daytime shower and laundry program. The program was just expanded to operate year round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. Previously, it only operated 20 hours each week during summer months.

“We're asking our community to help support the basic necessity of taking a shower and feeling good,” Webb said. “The hotter it gets, the need is going to be greater for the shower. And here in this area, for us offering the service is a no brainer. Self-service laundry is a no brainer because those are the things that also build stability and independence.”

The shelter hopes to raise $3,000 Tuesday, but donations are accepted year round. Donations made after Tuesday’s campaign can be made HERE.

READ MORE

Non-profit focuses on unique needs of other NKY non-profits

Sharonville gym empowers community through its non-profit Dream Center

'It can be anybody': Woman details yearslong journey from homelessness to finding permanent home