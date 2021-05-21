Sharonville gym empowers community through its non-profit Dream Center

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The gym is not new, but the owners are. Next Level Fitness and Training reopened in Sharonville this year after Michael and T’Denise Myers took over in January.

“There is over a million dollars' worth of brand-new equipment here,” said Michael Myers. “This is a state-of-the-art fitness facility if you're looking for cardio equipment, ellipticals, treadmills. There is resistance equipment, free weights -- anything you can think of.”

The 30,000+ square-foot gym is the largest state of the art fitness facility in Sharonville, and the new owners told WCPO they have big plans for the community.

“Our goal is every time someone crosses the threshold of these doors, or a family does, to provide the most amazing customer service experience,” said Myers. “Better than anyone in the fitness industry.”

Not only does Next Level Fitness offer educational childcare and fun fitness classes, like yoga, Pilates, Zumba and spin, but it also doubles as a non-profit called the Dream Center.

For 20 years, Michael and T’Denise have done community work under the organization, funding programs like the Michael’s Journey Autism program which honors the couple's son and brings awareness about autism.

“We are one of the first non-profit organizations to have two autistic characters, mascot characters named Mikey. We call him the superhero mascot and Majestic, the super princess,” said T’Denise Myers.

Starting in June, the gym will operate 24 hours a day. The couple's vision is to offer programs designed around eliminating hunger, community empowerment and education.

“As the market is opening up when there is not group fitness going on, from a technology standpoint, we teach science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” He said. “Yes, here in the Next Level Fitness Dream Center.”

As one of the largest Black-owned fitness gyms in the Tri-State, the Myers hope their story inspires.

“Being family-owned, it's an honor and a pleasure, so I take it personally and I just give God all the glory,” she said. “We wouldn’t have been here without him.”

You can learn more about the Dream Center here. To check out the gym and for more information about memberships, click here or call (513) 918-2011.

