Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make first appearance as engaged couple at UC season opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After an engagement announcement that shocked the world, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's first public appearance was at ... a UC Bearcats game!

There was no doubt brothers Jason and Travis wouldn't be at Cincinnati's season opener against Nebraska Thursday night considering it was hosted at Arrowhead Stadium, home of the Chiefs. But few knew whether Swift would attend alongside her fiancé.

Well, now we know! Swift was spotted sitting in a suite, showing off her new ring while watching Brendon Sorsby and company take on the Cornhuskers.

"A fan of the athletics and the sports and the Bearcats," Cincinnati Football said on social media, sharing a video of Swift arriving at the game. "Great to have you with us tonight, @taylorswift13."

Welcome to Bearcat Nation, Taylor! Next step, see the action up close at Nippert Stadium.