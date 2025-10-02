Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taylor Swift's 'The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' to be shown in theaters across Cincinnati

Scott A Garfitt / Invision / AP
Taylor Swift performs at Wembley Stadium as part of her Eras Tour.
CINCINNATI — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift's official release party for her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" is coming to theaters across the Cincinnati area.

The singer's 12th album comes out Oct. 3, and theaters will be showing her "dazzing soirée" on the big screens through Oct. 5

Along with an entire new album, theaters will show the world premiere of the music video for one of the Grammy winner's latest songs, "The Fate of Ophelia." The experience also includes behind-the-scenes footage of how the album was made, explanations behind the inspiration for the music and lyric videos to accompany other tracks.

The first showtimes are Friday and last through Sunday. You can find tickets in your area here.

