Taylor Swift's 'The Official Release Party of a Showgirl' to be shown in theaters across Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift's official release party for her new album "The Life of a Showgirl" is coming to theaters across the Cincinnati area.

The singer's 12th album comes out Oct. 3, and theaters will be showing her "dazzing soirée" on the big screens through Oct. 5

I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas! You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single “The Fate of Ophelia”, along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage… pic.twitter.com/4gpA1Or2xT — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) September 19, 2025

Along with an entire new album, theaters will show the world premiere of the music video for one of the Grammy winner's latest songs, "The Fate of Ophelia." The experience also includes behind-the-scenes footage of how the album was made, explanations behind the inspiration for the music and lyric videos to accompany other tracks.

The first showtimes are Friday and last through Sunday. You can find tickets in your area here.