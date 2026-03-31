Taste of Cincinnati adds fourth day to 2026 festival schedule

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati's annual culinary festival, Taste of Cincinnati, will look a little different this year.

For the first time in its 47-year history, the festival will span four days in 2026.

Taste of Cincinnati, produced by the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, opens on May 22 and runs through May 25. It takes place on Fifth Street downtown between Main Street and Sentinel Street.

The event, which started in 1979, is the nation's longest-running culinary festival. It's held on Memorial Day weekend in the Queen City every year, but is typically a three-day experience — until this year.

The addition of an extra day allows Taste of Cincinnati attendees extra time to try out items from more than 65 restaurants, food trucks and Findlay Market vendors.

Organizers said the festival offers over 300 different menu items and features live entertainment across multiple stages. The entertainment lineup and complete list of food vendors have not yet been released.

Here is the full schedule for the weekend:



Friday, May 22: 4 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 23: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 24: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Monday, May 25: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission to the festival is free and open to the public.

Road closures are expected to affect the area starting May 20, according to organizers, and more details on transportation and parking will be released closer to the event.

You can find more information about the festival on the Taste of Cincinnati website here.