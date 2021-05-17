Yes: Marv Albert, NBA's 'soundtrack,' retiring before Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Marv Albert is retiring after the NBA's Eastern Conference finals, ending a broadcasting career spanning nearly 60 years.

Albert will call the series for TNT.

Albert's career began in 1963.

He has been with Turner Sports for 22 years, 19 as an NBA play-by-play announcer.

Albert, known for his signature "Yes!" call, turns 80 next month.

He has covered everything from football and boxing to hockey, baseball, and tennis.

But he is linked most to basketball, having called 13 NBA Finals and 25 All-Star Games for NBC and Turner, along with the Dream Team's romp to the gold medal in the 1992 Olympics.

He's also called eight Super Bowls and eight Stanley Cup Finals.

Albert became the voice of the NHL's New York Rangers in 1965 and then the NBA's New York Knicks in 1967, The Associated Press reported.

From 1986 to 2004, Albert called Knicks games for TV.

In 1997, NBC fired Albert after he pled guilty to assault in a sensational sex case. In the case, a woman accused Albert "of biting her on the back more than a dozen times and forcing her to perform oral sex," The AP reported.