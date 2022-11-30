How to watch US World Cup game: The Banks to host watch party for USMNT Round of 16 match against Netherlands

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Men's National Team has advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup, and The Banks will be hosting a watch party for the team's upcoming match.

The USMNT is set to play the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3 with kickoff at 10 a.m.

The Banks will be hosting an official watch party for the match that begins at 9 a.m. Other than the game being projected, the FC Cincinnati Street Team will be on site, and the surrounding bars at The Banks will be opening early.

The street team will also have giveaways, and attendees can even win tickets to FCC's home opener at TQL Stadium.

If the USMNT defeats the Netherlands, The Banks plans to host additional watch parties for future matches.

No matter what two teams will face off in the World Cup Final, there will be a Banks watch party for the match on Dec. 18. Kickoff for the World Cup Final is at 10 a.m., and the watch party will begin at 9 a.m.

The forthcoming match for the USMNT comes after the team edged out Iran, 1-0, in the final match of the group stage.

The win came from a goal scored by Christian Pulisic in the 38th minute of the game. Despite the goal, the star soccer player remained on the ground post-goal and didn't play in the second half of the match.

On Nov. 29, the USMNT said via social media that Pulisic suffered a pelvic contusion and his status was "day-to-day."

It's currently unclear if he'll be cleared to play in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

