Woman gets to be Yankees bat girl 60 years after being turned down due to gender

Kathy Willens/AP
Gwen Goldman, 70, center, speaks with New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the field before assuming her duties as a bat girl during a baseball game between the Yankees and the Los Angeles Angels, Monday, June 28, 2021, at Yankee Stadium in New York. Goldman wrote to Yankees general manager as a 10-year-old asking to be a bat girl, but was told she had no place in the dugout. Thanks to current Yankees manager Brian Cashman, Goldman got her wish on the first day of HOPE week Monday. Goldman's daughter Abby, right, looks on. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 5:13 PM, Jun 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-29 17:16:02-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Gwen Goldman got to be a bat girl for the New York Yankees, 60 years after she was turned down because of her gender.

The 70-year-old woman worked for the Yankees during their game against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Goldman even got to throw out the first pitch of the game, which the Yankees captured on camera.

Goldman had been rejected by then-general manager Roy Hamey in June 1961. She was told she had no place in the dugout.

Current general manager Brian Cashman said he had been forwarded an email written by Goldman’s daughter, Abby.

In a letter dated this past June 23, he wrote “it is not too late to reward and recognize the ambition you showed in writing that letter to us as a 10-year-old girl.”

