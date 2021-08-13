Western & Southern Open is back this weekend in Mason

MASON, Ohio — Professional tennis players from around the world are back in the Tri-State for the Western and Southern Open this weekend after the tournament was moved to New York in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Due to the ongoing spread of the delta variant though, some big name players have already dropped out of the tournament. Some of those players include Venus and Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

However, other top players, like Naomi Osaka and Daniil Medvedev, are participating in the tournament.

The tournament will accommodate full capacity, but ticket processing will be fully digital. The venue is also 100% cashless, but there are "reverse ATMs" on site which allow guests to load cash onto a card.

Play begins Saturday and goes until Aug. 22 at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Tickets are available here.