Watch
Sports

Actions

Unvaccinated MLB players won't be paid if they can't travel to Canada to play Jays

Tony Clark
Richard Drew/AP
Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question at a press conference in their offices in New York, Friday, March 11, 2022. Major League Baseball’s players and owners ended their most bitter money fight in a quarter-century Thursday when the players’ association accepted management’s offer to salvage a 162-game season that will start April 7. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Tony Clark
Posted at 5:40 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 17:40:22-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball players who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus won't be allowed to travel into Canada to face the Blue Jays in Toronto and won't be paid for those games.

Canada's government requires a person must have received a second vaccine dose — or one dose of Johnson & Johnson — at least 14 days prior to entry.

The provision that they won't be paid is contained in a side letter agreed to by MLB and the players' association, and was first reported by Boston TV station WCVB.

According to WCVB, those players also won't be credited with service time if they can't play in those games.

Sportsnet columnist Shi Davidi reported that the topic was discussed during discussions of the new CBA between players and owners.

“This was a significant discussion point as players considered [the] CBA yesterday," Davidi said in a tweet. "We’re told a few teams took serious issue with the matter, but ultimately relented.”

Toronto opens at home against Texas on April 8.

The Associated Press reported that the agreement expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.