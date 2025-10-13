Titans fire coach Brian Callahan after 4-19 record and 1-5 start to 2025 season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have fired coach Brian Callahan after a 1-5 start to his second season.

Chad Brinker, Titans’ president of football operations, said in a statement that team officials had extended conversations with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk and general manager Mike Borgonzi.

Brinker says they told Callahan at a meeting Monday morning that Tennessee was making a change.

Callahan is 4-19 overall. This was his first head coaching job.

The former Bengals offensive coordinator handed over play-calling duties after an 0-3 start that didn’t help. The Titans host former coach Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots on Sunday.