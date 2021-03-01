Tiger Woods thanks fellow golfers for 'touching' tribute as he recovers from car accident

Almost a week after sustaining severe leg injuries from a rollover car accident, Tiger Woods has issued his first statement.

The statement comes as several golfers at the WGC Workday Championship paid tribute to the 15-time major champion by donning red and black shirts.

"It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts,” Woods tweeted. “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Woods suffered multiple fractures to his leg and a shattered ankle after rolling his vehicle in a single-car accident last week in Los Angeles.

On Thursday, Woods was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Hospital to seek "orthopedic care and recovery."