This NFL team is offering half-price tickets on Thursday

The 2024 football season is just around the corner.
If you haven’t given up hope and can’t wait to watch the Denver Broncos on the field again, now is your chance to score some half-price tickets.

A limited number of Broncos half-price game tickets for the 2024 season at Empower Field at Mile High will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. MDT.

Before you buy, however, here are some things to keep in mind: There will be a limit of four tickets per household and no multiple-game purchases are allowed. Orders exceeding the limit will be canceled.

Once you purchase those tickets, you won’t be able to exchange them for a different game, cancel the purchase or request a refund.

Half-price tickets also cannot be re-sold or transferred.

The good news is that half-price tickets for the 2024 regular season start at $25. For more info, click here or contact the Broncos Ticket office at 720-258-3333 or at tickets@broncos.nfl.net.

The Broncos kick off their 2024 regular season against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 8 at 2:05 p.m.

This story was originally published by Óscar Contreras at Scripps News Denver.

