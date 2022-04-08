The Masters: Tiger Woods returned, and order was restored

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Of all the 6,576 shots that were officially struck at Augusta National on Day 1 of the Masters, only one truly mattered.

It didn't go in the hole. It wasn't down the center of the fairway. Nothing special about it at all, really.

Except for the fact that it was off a club swung by Tiger Woods.

With his opening tee shot at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the Masters was truly back to normal.

The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.

The gallery was electric seeing the five-time Masters champion, who couldn't be missed while out on the course as he wore a pink shirt and black pants, according to the Associated Press.

The news outlet reported that Woods was greeted by thunderous applause when his name was announced on the first day as everyone gathered around the first tee.

The Masters is the only major in which the 46-year-old has never missed the cut as a professional.

The biggest test will be how his legs hold up.

The Masters goes until Sunday.