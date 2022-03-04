Stanford soccer captain died by suicide, medical examiner says

The Santa Clara County medical examiner has ruled that a Stanford soccer star died by suicide and says foul play was not involved.

Stanford University said earlier this week that Katie Meyer, a star goalkeeper for the Cardinal soccer team, had been found dead at a campus residence.

On Thursday, the medical examiner said it had determined Meyer's death was "self-inflicted," but did not release further details about the specific cause.

"The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death," the statement read, according to Yahoo. "There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted."

According to Stanford, Meyer was a team captain and a member of the 2019 College Cup all-tournament team. She helped lead the Cardinal to a national championship in 2019 by making two critical saves in a penalty shootout, allowing Stanford to defeat North Carolina.

Meyer, a senior, was majoring in international relations.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.