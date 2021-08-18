U.S. Women's National Team to play in Cincinnati next month

CINCINNATI — The United States Women’s National Team, reigning women’s World Cup champions and Olympic medalists, will play a friendly against Paraguay at TQL Stadium next month.

The teams will meet in FC Cincinnati’s home stadium on Sept. 21. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

“The work never stops and every game we play has meaning,” said WNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski in a news release. “These games are important to welcome back our Olympic Team to play in front of our home fans, but they are also the first steps towards 2023 World Cup qualifying. We all know we have to be at the top of our game to win at the highest levels and the dedication of the entire group to that pursuit will never change.”

Tickets for the Paraguay match go on presale Aug. 23 and public sale Aug. 27.