Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Sister Jean: Kentucky is going to win the NCAA men's tournament

SisterJean.jpg
(AP Photo/Jessie Wardarski)
Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the Loyola University men's basketball chaplain and school celebrity, sits for a portrait in The Joseph J. Gentile Arena, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Chicago. The beloved Catholic nun captured the world's imagination and became something of a folk hero while supporting the Ramblers at the NCAA Final Four in 2018.
SisterJean.jpg
Posted at 4:00 PM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 16:00:24-05

(LEX 18) — Less than two weeks until March Madness and it's never too early to start predicting the winner of this year's NCAA men's tournament.

Beloved nun and basketball fan Sister Jean Delores Schmidt predicts Kentucky will win the 2023 NCAA men's tournament.

"Right now, it looks to me as though Kentucky will," she said when asked who she thought would win it all this year during an appearance on Good Morning America.

Sister Jean, the 103-year-old chaplain for Loyola Chicago men's basketball team, gained popularity overnight when Loyola Chicago made a run to the Final Four in 2018.

Her prediction of Kentucky winning the championship coincides with the Wildcats rejoining the AP Top 25 after a seven-week absence. Kentucky is ranked No. 23 ahead of the final two games of the regular season.

UK is on a 4-game win streak after beating No. 12 Tennessee, Auburn, and Florida. It's the type of momentum Kentucky needs (and the fans love to see) heading into March.

The SEC Tournament is March 8-12. The men's NCAA bracket will be announced at 6:00 p.m. on March 12.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.