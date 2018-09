LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Pete Rose says his health is "deteriorating" and he is "disabled and can barely walk" despite keeping a busy schedule of paid public appearances.

Rose, 77, makes those claims in a new court filing in a divorce suit by his estranged second wife, TMZ reported Friday. The Reds great and Baseball's "Hit King" is trying to block Carol Rose from getting more spousal support and attorney's fees, TMZ says.

Rose says he has a heart condition and is on blood thinners, TMZ reported.

Yet, Rose, who lives in Las Vegas, is booked 22 days this month for autograph signings at hotels there, according to his website, PeteRose4256.com. He's also scheduled to appear Friday night in Albany, New York, and Saturday in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Rose appeared in Cincinnati in July for the Reds Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

In court documents, Rose says his yearly income dropped from $1 million to $453,000 since last year. Rose lost his job with FOX Sports in August 2017 after admitting that he had a sexual relationship with a teenage girl in 1975, while denying he committed statutory rape.

Rose denied Carol Rose’s claims that he makes $100,000 per month, TMZ reported. Rose said he pays her $20,000 monthly in support.

The Roses married in 1984 and he sued for divorce in 2011, according to documents. She was a cheerleader for the Philadelphia Eagles and he was playing for the Phillies when they were dating.

Rose has asked the court to finalize the divorce once and for all so he can marry his current girlfriend while he's still relatively able-bodied.

Rose has been engaged to Kiana Kim, a Korean actress and former Playboy model, since 2011. The couple used to have a reality TV show called "Pete Rose: Hits & Mrs."

Rose married his first wife, Karolyn, in 1964, after his rookie season with the Reds. They divorced in 1980.