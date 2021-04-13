Red Sox-Twins series to begin; Wednesday doubleheader added

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have rescheduled their postponed game with the Boston Red Sox as part of a straight, seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Twins called off the series opener on Monday.

The postponement followed a fatal police shooting a day earlier of a Black man in a nearby suburb, out of sensitivity to the situation and precaution for safety.

The games on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday afternoons remain on schedule.

The Monday game was tacked on to Wednesdays, to begin about 30 minutes after completion of the first game.

The doubleheader will consist of seven-inning games.

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Wild also postponed their games Monday.

The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that their game against the Brooklyn Nets would be played on April 13.

The Wild's game against the St. Louis Blues was rescheduled for May 12.