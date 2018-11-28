Kentucky parks announce dates for eagle watch tours

Associated Press
10:30 AM, Nov 28, 2018

An American bald eagle flies over Mill Pond on July 21, 2018 in Centerport, New York.

Bruce Bennett
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the dates for next year's Eagle Watch Weekends at state parks.

A statement from the agency says tours will be offered Jan. 11-13 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park. They will also be offered Jan. 25-27 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park and Feb. 1-3 at Kenlake State Resort Park. Tours offer participants a chance to see bald eagles looking for food around major lakes in western Kentucky.

Each park will offer yacht tours in the morning and afternoon that are led by state park naturalists and staff from the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. Kentucky Dam Village will also offer van tours to the Ballard Wildlife Management Area.

Kentucky State Parks have hosted the tours for four decades.

