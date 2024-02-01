Ravens TE Mark Andrews helps woman having medical emergency on Southwest flight

Watch Now
Posted at 4:04 PM, Feb 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-01 16:04:10-05

BALTIMORE — Ravens tight end Mark Andrews jumped into action during a flight from Baltimore to Phoenix.

A woman was having a medical emergency on a Southwest flight and Andrews jumped in to help.

He credits the flight attendants and nurses on the plane as "the real heroes."

According to a passenger on the plane, Andrews provided the woman with a diabetic testing kit and instructed the medical professionals.

"In addition to the fast-acting flight attendants, the real heroes are the nurse and doctor who also happened to be on the plane. Thankfully they were able to provide the woman the quick assistance she needed," Andrews said in a statement on X.

Medical personnel responded to the flight once it landed in Phoenix.

