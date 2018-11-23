Pregnant wife outruns husband, wins bet in 109th annual Thanksgiving Day Race

WCPO Staff
3:07 PM, Nov 22, 2018
7:12 PM, Nov 22, 2018

Patrick and Erica Ryan said they decided to use the Thanksgiving Day race to settle who would pick out the new living room furniture. Since Erica is pregnant, Patrick had to wear a pregnancy suit. after Erica won, Patrick had to admit he has a new appreciation for how hard it is to be pregnant.

Patrick and Erica Ryan

The 109th annual Thanksgiving Day 10K Run & Walk took place in downtown Cincinnati Thursday November 22, 2018. Women’s winner Tina Muir, left of Lexington, Kentucky received the women’s trophy from John F. Barrett Chairman of the Board of Western and Southern Financial Group. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO

The 109th annual Thanksgiving Day 10K Run & Walk took place in downtown Cincinnati Thursday November 22, 2018. Men’s winner left to right second place winner Jack Butler of loveland, winner JJ Webber and third place winner Max Hoffman of Wyoming posed for a photo. Photo by Joseph Fuqua II for WCPO

CINCINNATI – Patrick Ryan can just forget about that recliner he wanted for their new living room in Union, Kentucky.

Patrick said he got a new appreciation for what pregnant women go through while he was running the 109th annual Thanksgiving Day 10K Thursday morning.

That’s because Patrick was wearing a pregnancy suit in order to even the competition with his pregnant wife, Erica Ryan.

Not only did Erica beat Patrick to the finish line, she won their bet.  

It seems the Ryans have been disagreeing on how to decorate the new living room. Patrick wants a recliner and Erica doesn’t. So they made a bet:

The winner gets to pick the furniture.

After the race, Patrick said it wasn’t close. Erica beat him by 26 minutes.

"I had the hour and 15 minutes it took me to run this thing to let it soak in, because when we took off, she got out ahead of me and I was like, ‘There is no way I'm going to catch her,’” Patrick said.

“It is what it is."  

WATCH Keenan Singleton's report on the race winners:

 

JJ Webber won the men's division for the third straight year and Tina Muir won the women's division for the second time in four years.

More than 10,000 runners and walkers competed in the event in downtown Cincinnati, Covington and Newport. Here are the top finishers:

MEN 

1. JJ Webber, Maineville, 30:14

2. Jack Butler, Loveland, 31:44

3. Max Hoffman, Wyoming, 32:05

WOMEN

1.  Tina Muir, Cincinnati, 37:23

2.  Amy Manning, Cincinnati, 38:11

3.  Christine Frederick, West Chester, 38:19

