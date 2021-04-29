Phillies player survives 97mph fastball to the face; 'Face is still there, so we're all good'

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper says "everything feels good" after being hit in the face by a fastball clocked at 96.9 mph.

Harper was hit on the left cheek by Cardinals pitcher Génesis Cabrera’s first pitch in the sixth inning Wednesday. After taking it to the face, Harper picked himself up and walked off the field with blood dripping from a cut on the side of his nose.

Later in the day, he posted on Instagram, "97 to the face. Sweet." In a short video statement he said "everything feels good, everything came back good," referring to CT scans and other medical examinations. "Face is still there, so we're all good."

His face only looked slightly swollen in the video.

After the game, which Philadelphia won 5-3, Cabrera apologized for hitting Harper. "My prayer go out to Bryce Harper," he said, "I really wish him the best."

After hitting Harper, the next batter was also hit by a pitch.

Harper is a six-time All-Star player; he was the National League Rookie of the Year in 2012 and Most Valuable Player in 2015.