Panthers hire first minority play-by-play radio voice in NFL

Anish Shroff is the first minority play-by-play radio voice in the NFL after the Carolina Panthers hired him.

On Tuesday, the team announced the hiring of the 39-year-old, who had spent the last 14 years with ESPN as an anchor and play-by-play announcer.

The Syracuse graduate is now the third radio play-by-play announcer in the team's history.

"You have to be a fan at heart; I really believe that," Shroff said in a news release. "I think I represent a lot of the people in this town. I moved here for an opportunity and for a job, never knowing it would be home forever, and it's become home forever. And there's a lot of people here who are transplants. Half the people on my street are from Connecticut, Boston, Florida, New York. They're from everywhere. And these nomads, these vagabonds, have found a place they can call home and call community. I want the Panthers to be a unifying factor there."

Charlotte is familiar to Shroff, who has spent the past 10 years with his wife and 4-year-old daughter as he worked at ESPN's Ballantyne studios.

Shroff is a first-generation immigrant whose family came to the U.S. from India in the 1970s, the team said in the press release.

Shroff is taking over for Mick Mixon, who retired after 17 seasons.