Tokyo Olympics: Butler County native wins gold medal

Trenton native Zach Apple is an Olympic gold medalist, according to the Journal-News.

Apple, a 2015 Edgewood High School graduate, swam the anchor leg on the U.S. men’s winning 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay team Monday morning in Tokyo.

Becker won the race in 3 minutes, 8.97 seconds, the third-fastest time in history. Competing in his first Olympics, Apple swam a sizzling 46.69-second split to bring home the gold for the U.S.

Italy finished second in 3:10.11, and Australia took the bronze in 3:10.22.

Apple will begin his quest for an individual gold on Tuesday in the 100 freestyle. The prelims and semifinals are Tuesday, with the finals set for Wednesday. He likely will compete on other relays this week in Tokyo.

