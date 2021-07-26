Watch
SportsOlympics

Actions

Tokyo Olympics: Butler County native wins gold medal

Trenton’s Zach Apple anchors winning men’s 400 freestyle relay team
items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matthias Schrader/AP
United States men's 4x100m freestyle relay team of Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Beck and Zach Apple, celebrate with their medals after winning the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Tokyo Olympics Swimming
Posted at 6:06 AM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 06:06:54-04

Trenton native Zach Apple is an Olympic gold medalist, according to the Journal-News.

Apple, a 2015 Edgewood High School graduate, swam the anchor leg on the U.S. men’s winning 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay team Monday morning in Tokyo.

Becker won the race in 3 minutes, 8.97 seconds, the third-fastest time in history. Competing in his first Olympics, Apple swam a sizzling 46.69-second split to bring home the gold for the U.S.

Italy finished second in 3:10.11, and Australia took the bronze in 3:10.22.

Apple will begin his quest for an individual gold on Tuesday in the 100 freestyle. The prelims and semifinals are Tuesday, with the finals set for Wednesday. He likely will compete on other relays this week in Tokyo.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Cincinnati

Watch local news FREE anytime! Find the WCPO 9 app on your favorite streaming device.