Mensah-Stock becomes 1st Black American woman wrestler to win gold

U.S. wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock made history Tuesday when she became the first American Black woman - and second American woman - to win Olympic gold in the women's 68-kilogram freestyle final.

According to the Associated Press, Mensah-Stock defeated Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu 4-1 in the final to clinch the gold medal.

After the match, Mensah-Stock, 28, commented on the historical moment of her final with Oborududu.

“These young women are going to see themselves in a number of ways, and they’re going to look up there and go, I can do that,” Mensah-Stock said after the match, according to the AP. “I can see myself.”

Oborududu also made history Tuesday by becoming the first Nigerian athlete to win an Olympic medal in wrestling when she took home silver.