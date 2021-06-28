Watch
History finally at hand, Biles headlines US gymnastics team

Tony Gutierrez/AP
Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Simone Biles
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Simone Biles’ Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials.

The 24-year-old’s two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the four-woman U.S. team.

Sunisa Lee also earned an automatic spot with a second-place finish that included the top scores on balance beam and uneven bars.

The final three spots will be decided by a selection committee. Jade Carey also earned a nominative spot following her performance in World Cup events.

